Moore received the bulk of the reps with the first-team offense during Thursday's practice and could have a significant role in Sunday's game against the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The Packers' top three wideouts -- Davante Adams (calf), Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) -- were withheld from Thursday's session, clouding each player's availability for Sunday's game in Detroit. Those absences opened up spots on the top unit for three of the Packers' depth rookies in Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown, all of whom would likely start if none of Adams, Cobb and Allison are able to rally in time for the Week 5 matchup. Among the rookies, Valdes-Scantling qualifies as the highest-percentage fantasy play, as he stepped in as the Packers' No. 3 receiver while Cobb was sidelined in the Week 4 win over the Bills. Moore and St. Brown would be further marginalized if Green Bay instead elects to lean heavily on its ground game or if Aaron Rodgers targets his backs and tight ends more frequently to compensate for the lack of proven depth at receiver.