Packers' J'Mon Moore: Fails to record catch Thursday
Moore failed to catch either of his two targets in Thursday's preseason win over the Steelers.
Moore failed to make an impact in Thursday's game, but with just two passes thrown his way over the course of the contest, he never really had an opportunity to do so. Given that Moore was a fourth round pick in this year's draft, the expectation for the former Missouri standout is that he is still in line to make Green Bay's final roster.
