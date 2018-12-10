Packers' J'Mon Moore: Gets shot as kick returner
Moore returned one kickoff for 26 yards in Sunday's victory over the Falcons.
The Packers have shuffled kick returners all season, and Moore was the latest player to get an opportunity. He remains a non-factor on offense, finishing with no snaps there for the second straight week, but may have earned himself another chance to take back kicks.
