Packers' J'Mon Moore: Going to Green Bay

The Packers selected Moore in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 133rd overall.

Moore (6-foot-3, 207 pounds) has a lot of encouraging traits, and the fact that he's headed to an Aaron Rodgers offense greatly heightens his odds of realizing his potential. The Missouri product posted 127 receptions for 2,094 yards and 18 touchdowns over the last two years, and while his 4.6 40 at the combine wasn't great, his other workout metrics were quite promising (38-inch vertical, 6.56-second three cone). Moore is similar in nature to Geronimo Allison but a significantly better athlete with much better college production. Moore could be a problem for Allison.