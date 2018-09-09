Packers' J'Mon Moore: Inactive against Bears
Moore (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Moore, a 2018 fourth-round draft pick, will miss his first opportunity to play in an NFL regular season game. With Trevor Davis (coach's decision) also out, rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown may be called on to handle larger roles in the passing game.
