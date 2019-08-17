Packers' J'Mon Moore: Involved in car accident Friday
Moore appears to have avoided any injuries stemming from a car accident he was involved in Friday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Post-Gazette reports.
Moore's chances of making the Packers' final roster had already been dwindling as he failed to see a single target during Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens, so a car accident just piles on to the recent stretch of misfortune. He seems to be doing fine after the incident, however, so he'll continue to battle for a reserve role at wide receiver heading into the team's third preseason tilt against the Raiders on Aug. 22.
More News
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: No targets in Thursday's outing•
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: Up-and-down exhibition opener•
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: Praised for new approach•
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: Little impact in rookie season•
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: No snaps in Week 15•
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: Gets shot as kick returner•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB1 strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Gordon Reinstated: Still star potential?
Josh Gordon has been officially reinstated, giving the Patriots' offense the No. 1 option they...