Moore appears to have avoided any injuries stemming from a car accident he was involved in Friday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Post-Gazette reports.

Moore's chances of making the Packers' final roster had already been dwindling as he failed to see a single target during Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens, so a car accident just piles on to the recent stretch of misfortune. He seems to be doing fine after the incident, however, so he'll continue to battle for a reserve role at wide receiver heading into the team's third preseason tilt against the Raiders on Aug. 22.