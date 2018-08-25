Moore topped all pass-catchers in targets (eight) and receiving yards (62) during Friday's preseason game against the Raiders.

Unfortunately, Moore only managed to haul in half of the eight passes thrown his way in the contest, but he did better than any of his counterparts out wide. The rookie wideout shined the most of the class during Thursday's contest, potentially putting himself in a position to contribute in his first season.

