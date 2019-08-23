Packers' J'Mon Moore: Makes one reception
Moore caught one pass for five yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders.
A car accident Moore was involved in the week before did not have any last effects, as Moore was able to take the field just one week later. However, he caught just one pass, and has just three receptions for 12 yards and a touchdown through three preseason games. Moore was a fourth-round pick last year, so his upside could still earn him a roster spot with the Packers. However, he has been outproduced during the exhibition season by several other pass catchers competing for the same spot, so he's likely on the outside looking in heading into the fourth and final preseason game.
