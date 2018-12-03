Packers' J'Mon Moore: No snaps in Week 13
Moore suited up for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but did not play a snap on offense.
Moore received 11 snaps the previous week, but he was bumped down the depth chart two spots Sunday and was a non-factor with fellow receivers Randall Cobb and Jake Kumerow returning from injuries.
More News
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: Non-factor in Week 12•
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: Won't play Sunday•
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: Makes first career reception•
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: Works as fourth option despite injuries•
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: Active for second straight week•
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: Could handle increased role in Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...