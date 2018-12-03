Packers' J'Mon Moore: No snaps Week 13
Moore suited up for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but did not play a snap on offense.
Moore received 11 snaps the previous week, but he was bumped down the depth chart two spots Sunday and was a non-factor with fellow receivers Randall Cobb and Jake Kumerow returning from injuries.
