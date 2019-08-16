Packers' J'Mon Moore: No targets in Thursday's outing
Moore did not have a single target in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens.
Despite scoring a touchdown in last week's preseason opener, Moore still let some potentially big plays slip away from him, and he ended up seeing no opportunities in the passing game Thursday. Moore's chances of making the Packers' final roster are certainly looking slimmer than they were a couple weeks ago, especially with the emergence of Allen Lazard and Darrius Shepard this preseason.
