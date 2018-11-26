Packers' J'Mon Moore: Non-factor in Week 12
Moore played 11 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Vikings but was not targeted.
Moore suited up for the fourth straight week and was the Packers' de facto fourth receiver, but he was a non-factor in the offense, even with fellow pass catcher Equanimeous St. Brown briefly leaving the game with an elbow injury.
