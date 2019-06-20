Packers' J'Mon Moore: Praised for new approach
Moore earned praise for the way he approached the offseason training program, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
The first of three receivers the Packers drafted in 2018, Moore made less of an impact as a rookie than either of his counterparts in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown. However, Moore has reportedly been praised for the way he's accepted blame and worked to turn things around this offseason. There's no guarantee he'll earn a roster spot this time around -- Geronimo Allison and Jake Kumerow are also top candidates for slotting under Davante Adams -- but Moore at least seems to have a non-zero chance of making the 53-man roster out of training camp given his potential to contribute on special teams.
