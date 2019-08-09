Moore caught two passes for seven yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener.

Moore ran a nice route to convert a score from the one-yard line, but he also let a pass into the end zone just a few plays earlier fall through his hands, and slipped coming out of a cut on what could have been a long reception earlier in the game. The Packers liked Moore enough to draft him in the fourth round in 2018, but he had a quiet rookie season, and now finds himself on the roster bubble. More consistency over the rest of the exhibition season would go a long way in helping him secure a spot on the roster for Week 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories