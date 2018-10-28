Packers' J'Mon Moore: Won't play Sunday
Moore (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Moore saw limited offensive snaps during Green Bay's previous three regular season games due multiple injuries to the team's starting wide receivers, but will now return to a depth role as expected. With Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown all firmly ahead of Moore on the depth chart, the rookie is a long shot to carve out a notable offensive role this season.
