Packers' J'Mon Moore: Works as fourth option despite injuries
Moore played 14 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Lions but was not targeted.
Moore suited up Sunday for the second week in a row, and had an opportunity to see some work with fellow receivers Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/hamstring) both sidelined. However, he worked as the fourth option behind Davante Adams and fellow rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown, so he ended up with only minimal chances to contribute. Moving forward, consider Moore sixth on the Packers' depth chart at the wide receiver position behind all other players -- when healthy -- mentioned here.
