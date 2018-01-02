Packers' Joe Callahan: Makes professional debut
Callahan went 5-for-7 for 11 yards in the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Lions.
Seeing his first regular season action in two years as a professional, Callahan led the Packers' final drive of their 2017 campaign. He has impressed the Packers enough to spend the bulk of the past two seasons with the club, but he did not get a chance to supplant fill-in starter Brett Hundley even when he was struggling during Aaron Rodgers' absence, so it seems unlikely he will be part of the conversation for the backup job behind Rodgers heading into next season.
