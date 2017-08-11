Packers' Joe Callahan: Plays well in exhibition opener
Callahan completed 10-of-16 passes for 103 yards in Thursday's preseason victory over the Eagles. He did not record a touchdown nor an interception in the contest.
Callahan's numbers don't jump off the page, but he looked plenty capable of running the Packers' offense Thursday, albeit in the second half of the first preseason contest. Callahan is fairly locked into the third spot on the depth chart at his position, so whether or not he opens the season on the active roster will depend on whether or not the Packers decide to head into Week 1 with two or three quarterbacks.
