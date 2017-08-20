Callahan played just two drives in Saturday's preseason game and completed 1-of-3 passes for zero yards.

Callahan entered Saturday's game third on the quarterback depth chart and was limited to just two drives so the coaching staff could get a longer look at fellow signal caller Taysom Hill, and the latter responded with a strong effort. Callahan still holds the lead in the race to secure the No. 3 spot, but Hill has closed the gap.