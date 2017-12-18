Packers' Joe Callahan: Re-ups with Packers
The Packers re-signed Callahan to the 53-man roster Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
In the aftermath of Sunday's loss in Carolina, the Packers remain on the outside looking in regarding the postseason and could be knocked out of consideration entirely with a Falcons win Monday at Tampa Bay. If the preceding comes to pass, Aaron Rodgers' return may be limited to one game in order to preserve his right throwing shoulder for the future. Shutting down Rodgers would place Brett Hundley in a starting role with Callahan serving as his backup.
