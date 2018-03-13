Play

Callahan has been tendered by the Packers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Callahan has spent most of his young career in Green Bay, either on the active roster or practice squad. The Packers will head into offseason activities with four quarterbacks, as Callahan will compete with Deshone Kizer and Brett Hundley for the backup role.

