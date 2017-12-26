Callahan will remain in a backup role Week 17 against the Lions after Packers head coach Mike McCarthy reiterated Sunday that Brett Hundley would pick up another start at quarterback, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "Not sure why you'd want to pull the quarterback," McCarthy said a day after Saturday's 16-0 loss to the Vikings. "There's a lot more going on than just the quarterback."

After the Packers were shut out for the second time in Brett Hundley's eight starts in Week 16, there was some conjecture that Callahan might get a look in lieu of the struggling signal caller in the regular-season finale. McCarthy's reaffirmation of his commitment to Hundley closes the door on the possibility of Callahan starting Week 17, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Hundley has a short leash in the contest. Callahan is still awaiting his NFL debut after going undrafted out of Division III Wesley in 2016.