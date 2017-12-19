Packers' Joe Kerridge: Cut by Green Bay
The Packers waived Kerridge on Tuesday.
After dressing for the Packers' first four games following his promotion from the practice squad Nov. 18, Kerridge was inactive in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers. The healthy scratch signaled that the team was no longer in need of his services as either a backup fullback or special-teams contributor, so Kerridge will now look to ply his trade elsewhere. If he goes unclaimed off waivers, he could reclaim a spot on Green Bay's practice squad.
