The Packers waived Kerridge on Tuesday.

After dressing for the Packers' first four games following his promotion from the practice squad Nov. 18, Kerridge was inactive in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers. The healthy scratch signaled that the team was no longer in need of his services as either a backup fullback or special-teams contributor, so Kerridge will now look to ply his trade elsewhere. If he goes unclaimed off waivers, he could reclaim a spot on Green Bay's practice squad.