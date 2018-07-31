Kerridge was not present for practice Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Kerridge landed on the Packers' practice squad at the end of 2018 after being jostled around between rosters and cut at one point in mid-December. He will need to prove his worth during training camp to stick on the 53-man roster in 2018, however, and that likely involves unseating Aaron Ripkowski for the fullback spot on the depth chart. An extended absence from practice wouldn't do him any favors, but it's best to consider him day-to-day unless something suggests otherwise.

