Packers' Joe Kerridge: Plays nine snaps Thursday
Kerridge (shoulder) played nine offensive snaps in Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.
Kerridge has been dealing with a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the preseason opener last week, but was good to go for Thursday's contest. The 25-year-old will likely have to unseat Aaron Ripkowski at fullback if he is going to earn a spot on the Packers' 53-man roster.
More News
-
Packers' Joe Kerridge: Sidelined with shoulder injury•
-
Packers' Joe Kerridge: Returns to practice Saturday•
-
Packers' Joe Kerridge: Misses practice with shoulder issue•
-
Packers' Joe Kerridge: Rejoins Packers•
-
Joe Kerridge: Returns to Packers' practice squad•
-
Packers' Joe Kerridge: Cut by Green Bay•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: How to draft running backs
How you draft running backs could be the key to winning your leagues.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...