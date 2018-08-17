Kerridge (shoulder) played nine offensive snaps in Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.

Kerridge has been dealing with a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the preseason opener last week, but was good to go for Thursday's contest. The 25-year-old will likely have to unseat Aaron Ripkowski at fullback if he is going to earn a spot on the Packers' 53-man roster.

