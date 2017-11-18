Packers' Joe Kerridge: Promoted to active roster
Kerridge was promoted to the Packers' active roster Saturday.
Kerridge played eight games with the Packers last season and spent some time on the team's practice squad as well. He was then released before the beginning of the 2017 regular season only to return to the practice squad at the end of October. Look for Kerridge to fill a reserve and special teams role behind starting fullback Aaron Ripkowski.
More News
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...