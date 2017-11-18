Kerridge was promoted to the Packers' active roster Saturday.

Kerridge played eight games with the Packers last season and spent some time on the team's practice squad as well. He was then released before the beginning of the 2017 regular season only to return to the practice squad at the end of October. Look for Kerridge to fill a reserve and special teams role behind starting fullback Aaron Ripkowski.

