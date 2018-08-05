Packers' Joe Kerridge: Returns to practice Saturday
Kerridge (shoulder) was back in pads at Saturday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com reports.
Kerridge had been sidelined throughout the week with a shoulder injury, but the issue was proven to be minor as he didn't miss a significant period of time. He'll continue to battle with Aaron Ripkowski for a roster spot at fullback during training camp.
