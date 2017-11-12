Packers' Joe Thomas: Gearing up Sunday
Thomas (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.
The third-year pro hasn't played since Week 4, a matchup that was also with the Bears. He left early, though, so it's tough to see how he plays against the Bears' offense. Thomas still hasn't played over 14 defensive snaps in a game, so it's wise to keep him out of fantasy lineups for the time being.
