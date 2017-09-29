Packers' Joe Thomas: Out for the remainder of Thursday's game
Thomas is out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Bears after injuring his ankle.
Thomas provides key depth for the Packers at inside linebacker behind starters Jake Ryan and Blake Martinez. As a result of him being out, Green Bay may need to bring safeties Morgan Burnett and Josh Jones into the box more to help stop the run.
