Thomas (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Thomas did not participate in practice this week after sustaining the injury against the Bears last Thursday. Jake Ryan and Blake Martinez are the only other inside linebackers on the Packers roster, making safeties Morgan Burnett or Josh Jones likely to see even more snaps closer to the line of scrimmage.

