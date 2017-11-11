Packers' Joe Thomas: Questionable for Week 10
Thomas (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas has been sidelined four games over the previous five weeks due to the injury. He was a limited participant at practice throughout the week, so his final status appears to be trending toward a true game-time decision.
