Packers' Joe Thomas: Records two tackles in losing effort
Thomas had two tackles and 0.5 sacks during Sunday's loss to the Falcons.
Thomas made his presence known when he and Clay Matthews teamed up to sack Matt Ryan early in the first half of Sunday's action. Other than that play, Thomas had a somewhat quiet game, partially due to the offensive talent of the Falcons.
