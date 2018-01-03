Thomas totaled 14 tackles and a half sack over 12 games with the Packers in 2017.

Thomas played the most snaps of any Packers inside linebacker in 2016, but he played a reduced role this past season -- 528 defensive snaps fewer, to be exact -- due to injuries and the emergence of fellow middle linebacker Blake Martinez. As such, Thomas will likely be forced to compete for a roster spot in 2018.