Packers' Joe Thomas: Will not play Week 7
Thomas (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Thomas has not practiced since sustaining the injury against the Bears in Week 4. Blake Martinez and Jake Ryan should continue to dominate the snaps at inside linebacker for the Packers against the Saints on Sunday.
