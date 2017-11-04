Packers' Joe Thomas: Will sit Monday
Thomas (ankle) was ruled out for Monday night's game against the Lions, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Thomas did not practice again this week following the Packers' bye week, and has sat out since sustaining the injury Week 4. There's no indication that the 26-year-old is close to a return at this point, leaving Jake Ryan as the primary inside linebacker behind starter Blake Martinez.
