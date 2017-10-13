Packers' Joe Thomas: Will sit Week 6
Thomas (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Thomas did not practice for the second consecutive week and has no real timeline for his return at this point. Blake Martinez and Jake Ryan should continue to shoulder to load at inside linebacker for the Packers.
