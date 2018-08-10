Bouagnon had 11 carries for 25 yards and a touchdown and one reception for three yards in Thursday's preseason opener.

Bouagnon was the most active of the Packers running backs Thursday, leading the team in carries and yardage. He has an outside shot to make the Packers' Week 1 roster with Aaron Jones set to serve a two-game suspension, but a lot of things would have to happen for him to see work in a regular-season contest this year.