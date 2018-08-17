Bouagnon had 13 carries for 41 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.

Bouagnon has been quite active during the preseason, totaling 24 carries over two exhibition contests. He has averaged just 2.8 YPC on those attempts, but he remains in the conversation to open the season with a roster spot, as fellow running backs Jamaal Williams (ankle), Aaron Jones (hamstring), and Devante Mays (hamstring) are all banged up.

