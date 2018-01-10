Bouagnon signed a contract with the Packers on Wednesday.

Green Bay has had some interest in Bouagnon for a while now, as they brought him in for a visit prior to the 2017 draft and worked him out again during the regular season when he was a free agent. The Northern Illinois product's career has gotten off to a slow start thus far -- largely due to a knee injury that landed him on the Bears' injured reserve last August -- and he isn't particularly fast (he clocked a 4.66 40-yard dash time at his Pro Day in March off 2017), but he possesses good size (6-foot-2, 228 pounds) for his position and showed he could be productive during his junior year of college when he recorded 1,285 yards and 18 touchdowns on 283 carries across 14 games.