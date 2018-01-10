Packers' Joel Bouagnon: Signing with Green Bay
Bouagnon signed a contract with the Packers on Wednesday.
Green Bay has had some interest in Bouagnon for a while now, as they brought him in for a visit prior to the 2017 draft and worked him out again during the regular season when he was a free agent. The Northern Illinois product's career has gotten off to a slow start thus far -- largely due to a knee injury that landed him on the Bears' injured reserve last August -- and he isn't particularly fast (he clocked a 4.66 40-yard dash time at his Pro Day in March off 2017), but he possesses good size (6-foot-2, 228 pounds) for his position and showed he could be productive during his junior year of college when he recorded 1,285 yards and 18 touchdowns on 283 carries across 14 games.
More News
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...