Packers' John FitzPatrick: All set for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
FitzPatrick (groin) was a full participant at practice Friday, Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV reports.
FitzPatrick was limited at practice to open the week due to an apparent groin issue, but he now appears to be a full go for Sunday Night Football in Dallas. The tight end has caught all three of his targets for 14 yards and a touchdown over three games this season.
