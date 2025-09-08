FitzPatrick was targeted once and caught one pass for two yards in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Lions.

FitzPatrick was activated rather than fellow tight end Ben Sims and served as the third option at his position behind Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave. FitzPatrick played only two fewer snaps than Musgrave, but chances are he will remain in a bit role as long as the two players ahead of him are available.