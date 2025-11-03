FitzPatrick was not targeted in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Panthers.

FitzPatrick played 18 snaps in Week 9 but did not have a pass thrown his direction for the third time in five games. He will likely be more involved moving forward with fellow tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) out for the season, but just how much remains to be seen, and he presumably remains the second option at his position behind Luke Musgrave.