FitzPatrick has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's Week 16 contest against Chicago due to an Achilles injury.

FitzPatrick suffered what appeared to be a non-contact injury in the second half. Prior to his exit, he drew one passing target, which he didn't catch. Green Bay was already short on tight ends with Josh Whyle (concussion) unable to suit up Saturday. Luke Musgrave is the only healthy player left at the position for Green Bay for the remainder of the NFC North battle.