FitzPatrick corralled his lone target for a four-yard reception Sunday in the Packers' 35-25 win over the Steelers.

FitzPatrick took the field for 22 of the Packers' 64 offensive snaps, with his 34 percent share placing him ahead of Luke Musgrave (19 percent) for second among the team's tight ends. Starter Tucker Kraft continued to lead the way in both playing time (59 snaps) and production (7-143-2 receiving line on nine targets) by a healthy margin, and so long as Kraft stays healthy, FitzPatrick won't have much of an opportunity to see his role on offense expand.