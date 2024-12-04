FitzPatrick (back) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

FitzPatrick was estimated as a full practice participant Tuesday and Wednesday, suggesting he's recovered from his back injury in time to face Detroit on Thursday night. The Georgia product is expected to see minimal offensive work and serve as the Packers' No. 3 tight end in Week 14, playing behind Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims.