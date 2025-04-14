The Packers signed FitzPatrick to a contract on Monday, NFL.com reports.
FitzPatrick entered the offseason as a restricted free agent but wasn't tendered by Green Bay, and he now re-signs with the team. Across nine regular-season appearances with the Packers in 2024, the tight end secured his only target for two yards. He contributed as a blocker on the majority of his 69 offensive snaps.
More News
-
Packers' John FitzPatrick: Fits in with Green Bay•
-
Packers' John FitzPatrick: Ready for Thursday night•
-
Packers' John FitzPatrick: Appears past back injury•
-
Packers' John FitzPatrick: Still nursing back injury•
-
Packers' John FitzPatrick: Will play Thursday•
-
Packers' John FitzPatrick: Could play in Week 13•