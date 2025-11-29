FitzPatrick didn't catch his only target in a 31-24 win over Detroit on Thursday.

FitzPatrick again took the field with Green Bay's starters, but he got exactly one target for the third straight week. After surpassing a 60 percent offensive snap share each of the previous two weeks, FitzPatrick logged just a 24 percent share Thursday, while Luke Musgrave (59 percent) and Josh Whyle (51 percent) worked well ahead of him in the tight-end pecking order. That could be an indication that Whyle is going to eat more into FitzPatrick's opportunities moving forward.