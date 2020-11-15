site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' John Lovett: Moves to injured reserve
Lovett (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Friday, so the move to injured reserve was only a matter of time. Lovett finishes the season with three carries for six yards in eight games.
