Lovett (knee) is done for the year due to a torn ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Despite being listed as a tight end, Lovett usually lined up as a fullback for Green Bay. He never exceeded 11 offensive snaps in a game this season, but his absence in the run blocking game and on special teams will nonetheless be felt by the Packers. With fellow TE/fullback hybrid Josiah Deguara (knee) also out for the year with a torn ACL, Green Bay could be motivated to explore the free agent market.