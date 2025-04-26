The Packers selected Williams in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 250th overall.

Williams (6-foot-4, 322 pounds) did not play much until his fourth year at Cincinnati, from which point he started the final two seasons of his collegiate career. Williams is probably built more like a guard, and from that position he could be a good developmental prospect for Green Bay. Williams is very heavy and has excellent reach for a guard, and his lack of agility is less likely to get him beat at guard than at tackle.